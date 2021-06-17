Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $391.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

