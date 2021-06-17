Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,964 shares of company stock worth $16,480,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.