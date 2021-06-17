Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.28. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 6,130 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

