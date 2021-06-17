Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,638 shares of company stock worth $4,276,066. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 16,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,441. The company has a market capitalization of $715.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

