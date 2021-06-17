BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 0.4% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 97,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.