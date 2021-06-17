BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

