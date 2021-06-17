Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

XAIR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.56. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

