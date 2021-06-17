Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EADSY. Citigroup cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of -486.07 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

