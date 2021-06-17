Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $74.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bentley Systems traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 14782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,344,637. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

