Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76). Approximately 61,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 291,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.15.

In other news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97). Also, insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

