Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.87 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

