Beer Money One Day Volume Hits $20,478.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $179,236.68 and $20,478.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

