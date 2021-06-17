Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC8 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BC8 traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €154.40 ($181.65). 48,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

