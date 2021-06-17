Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.51 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,378,720 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

