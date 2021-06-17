Beacon Securities Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) to Hold

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.24.

MOZ stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$825.81 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

