Bata (BTA) Trading Down 97.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $70,869.71 and $17.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 97.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00438579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

