Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €66.47 ($78.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.03. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.