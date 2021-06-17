Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.66). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 730.80 ($9.55), with a volume of 1,579,643 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,227.17.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

