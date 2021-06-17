Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,964 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of PGX stock remained flat at $$15.26 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

