Barclays Raises Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $41.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.
