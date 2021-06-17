Barclays Raises Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $41.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

