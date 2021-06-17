Barclays Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 900

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECM. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.67. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

