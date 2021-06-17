Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 702,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Medtronic worth $513,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.31. 103,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.