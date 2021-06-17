Bank of Montreal Can Sells 215,166 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $181,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,313. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

