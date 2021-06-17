Bank of Montreal Can Has $391.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $391,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.08. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

