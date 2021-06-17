Bank of Montreal Can Has $237.95 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $237,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $295.39. 21,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

