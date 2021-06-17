Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.23% of Shaw Communications worth $283,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

