Bank of Hawaii Sells 130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. 6,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

