Bank of Hawaii Sells 129 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. 6,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

