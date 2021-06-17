Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,230 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in HP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,459,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

