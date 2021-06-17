Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,111 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

MRK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. 1,467,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

