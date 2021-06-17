Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 337,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,898. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

