Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

