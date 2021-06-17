Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,882 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.