Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $221,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 147,092 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in Bank of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,463,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after purchasing an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 2,885,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

