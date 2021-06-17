Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.38 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.04 million and approximately $38.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00018036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

