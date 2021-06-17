Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 38,574 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,574 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $494.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,537. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

