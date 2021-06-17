Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 37,018 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares during the period.

LQD traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 214,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,574,161. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

