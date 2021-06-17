Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,566 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 132,388 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 259,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,082,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBR. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

