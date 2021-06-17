Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 93,992 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $210.62. 83,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $569.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.