Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 182 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $11,042,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 908,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,655,355. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

