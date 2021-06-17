Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

