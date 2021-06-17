Banano (BAN) Price Down 19% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Banano has a total market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $331,445.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,116,983 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

