Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 91,375 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,375 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Generac worth $136,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,368. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $377.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.