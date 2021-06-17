Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,579 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $101,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $603.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $544.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.10 and a 52-week high of $597.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

