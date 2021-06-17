Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $310.46 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of The Progressive worth $310,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.82. 116,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

