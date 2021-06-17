Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $165.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,630 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $165,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

