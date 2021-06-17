Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $114.38 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $114,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

