Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,244,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $601,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,875. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70.

