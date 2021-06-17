B. Riley Increases Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $52.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.