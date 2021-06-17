Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 70,000 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AYRO opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.